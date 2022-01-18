Menu
235,647 KM

Details Description Features

$52,210

+ tax & licensing
604-522-7376

Armoured Cube Truck with Bullet-Proof Glass Diesel

Armoured Cube Truck with Bullet-Proof Glass Diesel

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

235,647KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8150104
  • Stock #: BC0034553
  • VIN: 1FDGF57Y69EB20936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 235,647 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford F-550 Armoured Cube Truck with Bullet-Proof Glass Diesel, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera, in cab camera, AM/FM radio, power windows, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid to January 2023. $52,210.00 plus $350 processing fee, $52,560.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Back to Top

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

