2009 Ford F-550
Armoured Cube Truck with Bullet-Proof Glass Diesel
- Listing ID: 8150104
- Stock #: BC0034553
- VIN: 1FDGF57Y69EB20936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 235,647 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Ford F-550 Armoured Cube Truck with Bullet-Proof Glass Diesel, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera, in cab camera, AM/FM radio, power windows, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid to January 2023. $52,210.00 plus $350 processing fee, $52,560.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
