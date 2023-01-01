Menu
2009 GMC W5500

103,083 KM

$49,680

+ tax & licensing
$49,680

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 GMC W5500

2009 GMC W5500

15 foot Cube Van Reefer Diesel

2009 GMC W5500

15 foot Cube Van Reefer Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,680

+ taxes & licensing

103,083KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10015053
  Stock #: BC0035932
  VIN: J8DE5W16497300074

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # BC0035932
  Mileage 103,083 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 GMC W5500 Cube Van Reefer Diesel, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 136 Inch Wheelbase. Inside dimensions are approximately 182 inches by 94 inches. Overall length is 15 feet 2 inches, overall width is 7 feet 8 inches and overall height is 6 feet 8 inches. (All Measurements are considered to be accurate but are not Guaranteed) Certificate and Decal Valid to June 2024 $49,680.00 plus $350 processing fee, $50,030.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

