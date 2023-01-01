$49,680+ tax & licensing
2009 GMC W5500
15 foot Cube Van Reefer Diesel
Location
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$49,680
- Listing ID: 10015053
- Stock #: BC0035932
- VIN: J8DE5W16497300074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 103,083 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 GMC W5500 Cube Van Reefer Diesel, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 136 Inch Wheelbase. Inside dimensions are approximately 182 inches by 94 inches. Overall length is 15 feet 2 inches, overall width is 7 feet 8 inches and overall height is 6 feet 8 inches. (All Measurements are considered to be accurate but are not Guaranteed) Certificate and Decal Valid to June 2024 $49,680.00 plus $350 processing fee, $50,030.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
