2009 International 7400

0 KM

$55,930

$55,930

Workstar Bucket Truck With Aur Brakes Diesel

Workstar Bucket Truck With Aur Brakes Diesel

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$55,930

Used
  • Listing ID: 9032572
  • Stock #: BC0035227
  • VIN: 1HTWCAZR49J124128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 International 7400 Workstar Bucket Truck With Aur Brakes Diesel, 9.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid until August 2021. $55,930.00 plus $350 processing fee, $56,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

More inventory From Repo.com

2005 Ford F-450 SD 9...
 170,885 KM
$14,870 + tax & lic
2006 Freightliner M2...
 0 KM
$59,930 + tax & lic
2007 Freightliner M2...
 0 KM
$39,780 + tax & lic

