$55,930+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2009 International 7400
Workstar Bucket Truck With Aur Brakes Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$55,930
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9032572
- Stock #: BC0035227
- VIN: 1HTWCAZR49J124128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 International 7400 Workstar Bucket Truck With Aur Brakes Diesel, 9.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid until August 2021. $55,930.00 plus $350 processing fee, $56,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.