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This 2009 Kenworth T270 utility service truck is powered by a Paccar PX-6 6.7L diesel engine rated at approximately 325 horsepower, paired with an Allison HS3000 automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Designed for utility, telecommunications, electrical, and maintenance operations, this truck is equipped with a Versalift SST-40 EIH-01 aerial device offering a 40-foot platform height. The truck features an aluminum utility body with integrated shelving for organized storage of tools, equipment, and materials. Additional equipment includes air brakes, an inverter, air-ride drivers seat, differential lock, engine brake, and cruise control, providing comfort and capability for commercial fleet operations. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Kenworth T270 offers a specialized aerial work platform combined with service-body functionality, making it well suited for utility contractors, municipalities, and industrial maintenance applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $58,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $59,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2009 Kenworth T270

349,771 KM

Details Description Features

$58,830

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Kenworth T270

Versalift 40-Foot Bucket Utility Service Truck

Watch This Vehicle
14281451

2009 Kenworth T270

Versalift 40-Foot Bucket Utility Service Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$58,830

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
349,771KM
VIN 2NKHHM6X39M941867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0039093
  • Mileage 349,771 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2009 Kenworth T270 utility service truck is powered by a Paccar PX-6 6.7L diesel engine rated at approximately 325 horsepower, paired with an Allison HS3000 automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Designed for utility, telecommunications, electrical, and maintenance operations, this truck is equipped with a Versalift SST-40 EIH-01 aerial device offering a 40-foot platform height.

The truck features an aluminum utility body with integrated shelving for organized storage of tools, equipment, and materials. Additional equipment includes air brakes, an inverter, air-ride driver's seat, differential lock, engine brake, and cruise control, providing comfort and capability for commercial fleet operations.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Kenworth T270 offers a specialized aerial work platform combined with service-body functionality, making it well suited for utility contractors, municipalities, and industrial maintenance applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $58,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $59,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$58,830

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Kenworth T270