2009 Suzuki Carry JDM Kei Pickup Truck 4WD Right Hand Drive, 3 Cylinder, 3 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $12,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2009 Suzuki Carry

71,670 KM

$12,930

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Suzuki Carry

JDM Kei Pickup Truck 4WD Right Hand Drive

12911186

2009 Suzuki Carry

JDM Kei Pickup Truck 4WD Right Hand Drive

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,930

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,670KM
VIN DA63T-624443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 71,670 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Suzuki Carry JDM Kei Pickup Truck 4WD Right Hand Drive, 3 Cylinder, 3 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $12,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

$12,930

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Suzuki Carry