2010 International 7500 Tandem Fuel Tanker Truck Diesel, 9.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, cruise control, air conditioning, air seat, air horn, air suspension, Panasonic CQ-CP137U head unit, maker interrupt, engine brake, PDL lock, differential lock, parked region, inhibit region, backup lights, positive air shutoff, eaton fuller 10 speed, fuel pump, 20000L tank, emergency shutoff, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. $69,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2010 International 7500

327,740 KM

$69,710

+ tax & licensing
2010 International 7500

Tandem Fuel Tanker Truck Diesel Air Brakes

2010 International 7500

Tandem Fuel Tanker Truck Diesel Air Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,710

+ taxes & licensing

327,740KM
Used
VIN 1HTWNAZT7AJ241762

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036808
  • Mileage 327,740 KM

2010 International 7500 Tandem Fuel Tanker Truck Diesel, 9.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, cruise control, air conditioning, air seat, air horn, air suspension, Panasonic CQ-CP137U head unit, maker interrupt, engine brake, PDL lock, differential lock, parked region, inhibit region, backup lights, positive air shutoff, eaton fuller 10 speed, fuel pump, 20000L tank, emergency shutoff, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. $69,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$69,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 International 7500