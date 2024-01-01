Menu
2010 Isuzu NRR Cube Van 3 Seater 18 Foot Diesel, 5.2L, 4 cylinder, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, CD player, white exterior. Certificate and Decal Valid to April 2025 $29,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2010 Isuzu NRR

230,520 KM

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
2010 Isuzu NRR

Cube Van 3 Seater 18 Foot Diesel

2010 Isuzu NRR

Cube Van 3 Seater 18 Foot Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
230,520KM
VIN JALE5W169A7301578

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037004
  • Mileage 230,520 KM

2010 Isuzu NRR Cube Van 3 Seater 18 Foot Diesel, 5.2L, 4 cylinder, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, CD player, white exterior. Certificate and Decal Valid to April 2025 $29,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

CD Player

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 1968 Chevrolet Corvette 2 Door Convertible for sale in Burnaby, BC
1968 Chevrolet Corvette 2 Door Convertible 0 $44,250 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-350 SD Super Cab 8 foot box Bed 4WD Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Ford F-350 SD Super Cab 8 foot box Bed 4WD Diesel 261,026 KM $14,850 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Freightliner MT55 Step Van 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Freightliner MT55 Step Van 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings 616,768 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2010 Isuzu NRR