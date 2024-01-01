Menu
2011 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, steel wheels, power door locks, backup camera, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to June 2025 $27,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 Ford Econoline

172,416 KM

$27,510

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Econoline

E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving

2011 Ford Econoline

E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$27,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,416KM
VIN 1FC4E4KL5BDB10636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037035
  • Mileage 172,416 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, steel wheels, power door locks, backup camera, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to June 2025 $27,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$27,510

+ taxes & licensing

