Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2011 Freightliner M2 106 Cube Van features a 20-foot cargo area and is powered by a Cummins ISB 6.7L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission. It comes equipped with air brakes, heated mirrors, a strobe light, backup camera view, and power windows and locks. Originally configured for paper shredding operations, the rear cube section measures approximately 11 feet long, 8 feet 2 inches wide, and 8 feet 7 inches high, with an overall vehicle length of 30 feet 1 inch. GVWR is rated at 14,968 kg (33,000 lb). Finished in white with a grey vinyl interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $58,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $59,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 Freightliner M2106

72,862 KM

Details Description Features

$58,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Freightliner M2106

20-Foot Cube Van with Cummins Engine and Shredder Setup

Watch This Vehicle
13148104

2011 Freightliner M2106

20-Foot Cube Van with Cummins Engine and Shredder Setup

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13148104
  2. 13148104
  3. 13148104
  4. 13148104
  5. 13148104
  6. 13148104
  7. 13148104
  8. 13148104
  9. 13148104
  10. 13148104
  11. 13148104
  12. 13148104
  13. 13148104
  14. 13148104
  15. 13148104
  16. 13148104
  17. 13148104
  18. 13148104
  19. 13148104
  20. 13148104
  21. 13148104
  22. 13148104
  23. 13148104
  24. 13148104
  25. 13148104
  26. 13148104
  27. 13148104
  28. 13148104
  29. 13148104
  30. 13148104
  31. 13148104
  32. 13148104
  33. 13148104
  34. 13148104
  35. 13148104
  36. 13148104
  37. 13148104
  38. 13148104
  39. 13148104
  40. 13148104
  41. 13148104
  42. 13148104
  43. 13148104
  44. 13148104
  45. 13148104
  46. 13148104
  47. 13148104
  48. 13148104
  49. 13148104
  50. 13148104
  51. 13148104
  52. 13148104
  53. 13148104
  54. 13148104
  55. 13148104
  56. 13148104
  57. 13148104
  58. 13148104
  59. 13148104
  60. 13148104
  61. 13148104
  62. 13148104
  63. 13148104
  64. 13148104
  65. 13148104
  66. 13148104
  67. 13148104
  68. 13148104
  69. 13148104
  70. 13148104
  71. 13148104
  72. 13148104
  73. 13148104
Contact Seller

$58,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,862KM
VIN 1FVACXDT9BDBB4330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 72,862 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Freightliner M2 106 Cube Van features a 20-foot cargo area and is powered by a Cummins ISB 6.7L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an Allison automatic transmission. It comes equipped with air brakes, heated mirrors, a strobe light, backup camera view, and power windows and locks. Originally configured for paper shredding operations, the rear cube section measures approximately 11 feet long, 8 feet 2 inches wide, and 8 feet 7 inches high, with an overall vehicle length of 30 feet 1 inch. GVWR is rated at 14,968 kg (33,000 lb). Finished in white with a grey vinyl interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $58,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $59,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD with 8-Foot Long Box for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD with 8-Foot Long Box 45,658 KM $44,580 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Freightliner M2106 20-Foot Cube Van with Cummins Engine and Shredder Setup for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Freightliner M2106 20-Foot Cube Van with Cummins Engine and Shredder Setup 72,862 KM $58,820 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Isuzu NPR Tymco 210 Air Sweeper with Hydraulic Brakes and Broom System for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Isuzu NPR Tymco 210 Air Sweeper with Hydraulic Brakes and Broom System 21,537 KM $79,740 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Freightliner M2106