2011 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Flat Deck 2WD
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 98,353 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Flat Deck 2WD Diesel, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth. $25,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
