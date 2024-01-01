Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Flat Deck 2WD Diesel, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, backup camera, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth. $25,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2011 GMC Sierra 3500

98,353 KM

$25,910

+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Flat Deck 2WD

2011 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Flat Deck 2WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$25,910

+ taxes & licensing

98,353KM
Used
VIN 1GT312CG2BF264898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 98,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$25,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 GMC Sierra 3500