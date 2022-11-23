Menu
2012 Ford E150

146,665 KM

Details

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2012 Ford E150

2012 Ford E150

ECONOLINE CARGO VAN

2012 Ford E150

ECONOLINE CARGO VAN

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

146,665KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9378394
  • Stock #: 4UBNA16371
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EW0CDB16371

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBNA16371
  • Mileage 146,665 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

