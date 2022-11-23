2012 Ford E150

$15,980 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 6 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9378394

9378394 Stock #: 4UBNA16371

4UBNA16371 VIN: 1FTNE1EW0CDB16371

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 4UBNA16371

Mileage 146,665 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.