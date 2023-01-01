Menu
2012 Freightliner M2 112

570,200 KM

$41,930

$41,930

Repo.com

604-522-7376

22 Foot Cube Van Diesel with Mobile Shredding and Air Brakes

22 Foot Cube Van Diesel with Mobile Shredding and Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$41,930

570,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10530276
  • Stock #: BC0036376
  • VIN: 1FVHC5DV0CHBS6000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036376
  • Mileage 570,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Freightliner M2 112 22 Foot Cube Van Diesel with Mobile Shredding and Air Brakes, 12.8L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid until March 2024. $41,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $42,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

