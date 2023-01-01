$41,930+ tax & licensing
2012 Freightliner M2 112
22 Foot Cube Van Diesel with Mobile Shredding and Air Brakes
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 10530276
- Stock #: BC0036376
- VIN: 1FVHC5DV0CHBS6000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 570,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Freightliner M2 112 22 Foot Cube Van Diesel with Mobile Shredding and Air Brakes, 12.8L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid until March 2024. $41,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $42,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
