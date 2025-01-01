Menu
Account
Sign In
2012 Freightliner M2 112 22 Foot Flat Deck With Crane Air Brakes Diesel, 8.9L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $148,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $149,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2012 Freightliner M2 112

177,968 KM

Details Description Features

$148,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Freightliner M2 112

22 Foot Flat Deck With Crane Air Brakes Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
12416541

2012 Freightliner M2 112

22 Foot Flat Deck With Crane Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12416541
  2. 12416541
  3. 12416541
  4. 12416541
  5. 12416541
  6. 12416541
  7. 12416541
  8. 12416541
  9. 12416541
  10. 12416541
  11. 12416541
  12. 12416541
  13. 12416541
  14. 12416541
  15. 12416541
  16. 12416541
  17. 12416541
  18. 12416541
  19. 12416541
  20. 12416541
  21. 12416541
  22. 12416541
  23. 12416541
  24. 12416541
  25. 12416541
  26. 12416541
  27. 12416541
  28. 12416541
  29. 12416541
  30. 12416541
  31. 12416541
  32. 12416541
  33. 12416541
  34. 12416541
  35. 12416541
  36. 12416541
  37. 12416541
  38. 12416541
  39. 12416541
  40. 12416541
  41. 12416541
  42. 12416541
  43. 12416541
  44. 12416541
  45. 12416541
  46. 12416541
  47. 12416541
  48. 12416541
  49. 12416541
  50. 12416541
  51. 12416541
  52. 12416541
  53. 12416541
  54. 12416541
  55. 12416541
  56. 12416541
  57. 12416541
  58. 12416541
  59. 12416541
  60. 12416541
  61. 12416541
  62. 12416541
  63. 12416541
  64. 12416541
  65. 12416541
  66. 12416541
  67. 12416541
  68. 12416541
  69. 12416541
  70. 12416541
  71. 12416541
  72. 12416541
  73. 12416541
  74. 12416541
  75. 12416541
  76. 12416541
  77. 12416541
  78. 12416541
  79. 12416541
  80. 12416541
  81. 12416541
  82. 12416541
  83. 12416541
  84. 12416541
  85. 12416541
  86. 12416541
  87. 12416541
  88. 12416541
  89. 12416541
  90. 12416541
  91. 12416541
  92. 12416541
  93. 12416541
  94. 12416541
  95. 12416541
  96. 12416541
  97. 12416541
  98. 12416541
  99. 12416541
  100. 12416541
  101. 12416541
Contact Seller

$148,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,968KM
VIN 1FVHC5DX9CHBE1530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037847
  • Mileage 177,968 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Freightliner M2 112 22 Foot Flat Deck With Crane Air Brakes Diesel, 8.9L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $148,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $149,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2013 Chevrolet Express Ex-Ambulance for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Chevrolet Express Ex-Ambulance 302,347 KM $17,630 + tax & lic
Used 2024 AGT Industrial H13R Mini Excavator 420CC Gas Engine (New) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 AGT Industrial H13R Mini Excavator 420CC Gas Engine (New) 0 $9,970 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GENIE S-65 4x4 Boom Lift Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 GENIE S-65 4x4 Boom Lift Diesel 0 $68,350 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$148,820

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2012 Freightliner M2 112