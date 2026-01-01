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This 2012 Genie Z-45/25 articulating boom lift is powered by a Ford DSG-423 industrial gasoline/LPG 4-cylinder engine with hydrostatic drive and four-wheel drive capability, offering versatile elevated access performance for construction, maintenance, industrial, and facility applications. Designed with an articulating boom configuration, it provides a platform height of approximately 45 feet 9 inches and a horizontal reach of 25 feet 1 inch, allowing operators to work around obstacles and access elevated work areas efficiently. Additional specifications include approximately 23 feet 9 inches of up-and-over clearance, a 500 lb platform capacity, 45-degree gradeability, and accommodation for up to 2 occupants. Finished in blue, this Genie boom lift offers a practical aerial work platform setup suited for indoor or outdoor jobsite use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2012 GENIE Z 45/25

Details Description

$39,870

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GENIE Z 45/25

4x4 Articulating Boom Lift LPG/Gas

Watch This Vehicle
14101501

2012 GENIE Z 45/25

4x4 Articulating Boom Lift LPG/Gas

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$39,870

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN Z452512A-45120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Genie Z-45/25 articulating boom lift is powered by a Ford DSG-423 industrial gasoline/LPG 4-cylinder engine with hydrostatic drive and four-wheel drive capability, offering versatile elevated access performance for construction, maintenance, industrial, and facility applications. Designed with an articulating boom configuration, it provides a platform height of approximately 45 feet 9 inches and a horizontal reach of 25 feet 1 inch, allowing operators to work around obstacles and access elevated work areas efficiently.

Additional specifications include approximately 23 feet 9 inches of up-and-over clearance, a 500 lb platform capacity, 45-degree gradeability, and accommodation for up to 2 occupants. Finished in blue, this Genie boom lift offers a practical aerial work platform setup suited for indoor or outdoor jobsite use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$39,870

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 GENIE Z 45/25