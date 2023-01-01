Menu
2012 International 7400 Plow Truck Air Brakes Brakes Diesel, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, yellow exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal valid until December 2024. $62,050.00 plus $375 processing fee, $62,425.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2012 International 7400

83,029 KM

$62,050

+ tax & licensing
2012 International 7400

Plow Dump Truck Air Brakes Brakes Diesel with Spreader

2012 International 7400

Plow Dump Truck Air Brakes Brakes Diesel with Spreader

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$62,050

+ taxes & licensing

83,029KM
Used
VIN 1HTWDAAR5CJ537174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036437
  • Mileage 83,029 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 International 7400 Plow Truck Air Brakes Brakes Diesel, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, yellow exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal valid until December 2024. $62,050.00 plus $375 processing fee, $62,425.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$62,050

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 International 7400