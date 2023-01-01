$33,850+ tax & licensing
2012 International WORK STAR
7400 Former Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel
- Listing ID: 10530264
- Stock #: BC0036123
- VIN: 1HTWGAAR8CJ614630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0036123
- Mileage 235,645 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 International Work Star 7400 Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel,7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power mirrors, comes with Allison Transmission, Rexroth hydraulic control, Rexroth screen, Hayes brake controller, alarm clock, aux, axle load indicator, tow hitch, air seats, air suspension, battery cutoff switch, front ad rear strobe lights, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 15.8 Foot Long , 20foot wheelbase(All the measurements are deemed to be true but Are not guaranteed). Certification and Decal Valid until March 2024. $33,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
