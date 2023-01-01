Menu
2012 International WORK STAR

235,645 KM

$33,850

+ tax & licensing
$33,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

7400 Former Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel

7400 Former Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

235,645KM
Used
  • Stock #: BC0036123
  • VIN: 1HTWGAAR8CJ614630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 235,645 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 International Work Star 7400 Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel,7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power mirrors, comes with Allison Transmission, Rexroth hydraulic control, Rexroth screen, Hayes brake controller, alarm clock, aux, axle load indicator, tow hitch, air seats, air suspension, battery cutoff switch, front ad rear strobe lights, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 15.8 Foot Long , 20foot wheelbase(All the measurements are deemed to be true but Are not guaranteed). Certification and Decal Valid until March 2024. $33,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

