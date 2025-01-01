Menu
Account
Sign In
2013 Ford Econoline E450 16-foot cube van with a 5.4L V8 engine, automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and cloth interior. White exterior with grey cabin. The interior cargo area measures 16 long, 78 wide, and 73 high. Overall vehicle dimensions are 254 long, 8 wide, and 106 high. GVWR rated at 6,373 KG (14,050 LBS). Ideal for deliveries, moving, or commercial transport. $28,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Ford Econoline

167,603 KM

Details Description Features

$28,870

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Econoline

E450 16-Foot Cube Van – 5.4L RWD

Watch This Vehicle
13123535

2013 Ford Econoline

E450 16-Foot Cube Van – 5.4L RWD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13123535
  2. 13123535
  3. 13123535
  4. 13123535
  5. 13123535
  6. 13123535
  7. 13123535
  8. 13123535
  9. 13123535
  10. 13123535
  11. 13123535
  12. 13123535
  13. 13123535
  14. 13123535
  15. 13123535
  16. 13123535
  17. 13123535
  18. 13123535
  19. 13123535
  20. 13123535
  21. 13123535
  22. 13123535
  23. 13123535
  24. 13123535
  25. 13123535
  26. 13123535
  27. 13123535
  28. 13123535
  29. 13123535
  30. 13123535
  31. 13123535
  32. 13123535
  33. 13123535
  34. 13123535
  35. 13123535
  36. 13123535
  37. 13123535
  38. 13123535
  39. 13123535
  40. 13123535
  41. 13123535
  42. 13123535
  43. 13123535
  44. 13123535
  45. 13123535
  46. 13123535
  47. 13123535
  48. 13123535
  49. 13123535
  50. 13123535
Contact Seller

$28,870

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,603KM
VIN 1FDXE4FL0DDA33275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 167,603 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Econoline E450 16-foot cube van with a 5.4L V8 engine, automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and cloth interior. White exterior with grey cabin. The interior cargo area measures 16' long, 7'8" wide, and 7'3" high. Overall vehicle dimensions are 25'4" long, 8' wide, and 10'6" high. GVWR rated at 6,373 KG (14,050 LBS). Ideal for deliveries, moving, or commercial transport. $28,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2015 SaltDogg Salters 2 units for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 SaltDogg Salters 2 units 0 $900 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie Quad Cab Long Box 4WD Cummins Turbo Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2006 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie Quad Cab Long Box 4WD Cummins Turbo Diesel 0 $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-550 XLT Crew Cab 4x4 Service Truck for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Ford F-550 XLT Crew Cab 4x4 Service Truck 67,217 KM $68,730 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,870

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Ford Econoline