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2013 Ford Taurus

282,000 KM

Details Features

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14438842

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

  1. 14438842
  2. 14438842
Contact Seller

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
282,000KM
VIN 1FAHP2E8XDG125096

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 282,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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$3,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto BC Financing

778-770-4315

2013 Ford Taurus