$3,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Taurus
SEL
2013 Ford Taurus
SEL
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-770-4315
$3,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
282,000KM
VIN 1FAHP2E8XDG125096
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 282,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Call Dealer
778-770-XXXX(click to show)
$3,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto BC Financing
778-770-4315
2013 Ford Taurus