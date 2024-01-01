Menu
Account
Sign In
2013 Freightliner Thomas Built 44 Passenger Bus Dually Air Brakes Diesel, 6.7L L6 DIESEL Cummins engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, vinyl. Certification and Decal Valid to July 2024. $38,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Freightliner Freightliner Built

103,509 KM

Details Description

$38,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Freightliner Freightliner Built

44 Passenger Bus Dually Air Brakes Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Freightliner Freightliner Built

44 Passenger Bus Dually Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10986662
  2. 10986662
  3. 10986662
  4. 10986662
  5. 10986662
  6. 10986662
  7. 10986662
  8. 10986662
  9. 10986662
  10. 10986662
  11. 10986662
  12. 10986662
  13. 10986662
  14. 10986662
  15. 10986662
  16. 10986662
  17. 10986662
  18. 10986662
  19. 10986662
  20. 10986662
  21. 10986662
  22. 10986662
  23. 10986662
  24. 10986662
  25. 10986662
  26. 10986662
  27. 10986662
  28. 10986662
  29. 10986662
  30. 10986662
  31. 10986662
  32. 10986662
  33. 10986662
  34. 10986662
  35. 10986662
  36. 10986662
  37. 10986662
  38. 10986662
  39. 10986662
  40. 10986662
  41. 10986662
  42. 10986662
  43. 10986662
  44. 10986662
  45. 10986662
  46. 10986662
  47. 10986662
  48. 10986662
  49. 10986662
  50. 10986662
Contact Seller

$38,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,509KM
Used
VIN 4UZABRDT0DCBV7134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036720
  • Mileage 103,509 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Freightliner Thomas Built 44 Passenger Bus Dually Air Brakes Diesel, 6.7L L6 DIESEL Cummins engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, vinyl. Certification and Decal Valid to July 2024. $38,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2004 Sea Ray Sundancer 30 Foot Boat (No Trailer) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2004 Sea Ray Sundancer 30 Foot Boat (No Trailer) 0 KM $59,750 + tax & lic
Used 2007 GENIE S-60 4X4 Boom Lift Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 GENIE S-60 4X4 Boom Lift Diesel 0 KM $39,510 + tax & lic
Used 2007 International 7500 Bucket Truck With Air Brakes diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 International 7500 Bucket Truck With Air Brakes diesel 183,299 KM $49,790 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2013 Freightliner Freightliner Built