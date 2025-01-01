Menu
2013 Haulotte Compact 3947E electric scissor lift offering a working height of 44 ft 11 in and a platform height of 38 ft 11 in. Powered by a 24V electric system and rated for a maximum lift capacity of 770 lb. Platform extends to 10 ft 7 in by 3 ft 11 in, with an overall width of 3 ft 11 in and overall length of 8 ft 2 in. Operating weight of 7,236 lb. Finished in yellow. Ideal for indoor and outdoor maintenance, installation, or construction tasks. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $18,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,720

+ taxes & licensing

VIN SE39W-106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0038474
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2013 Haulotte Compact 3947E electric scissor lift offering a working height of 44 ft 11 in and a platform height of 38 ft 11 in. Powered by a 24V electric system and rated for a maximum lift capacity of 770 lb. Platform extends to 10 ft 7 in by 3 ft 11 in, with an overall width of 3 ft 11 in and overall length of 8 ft 2 in. Operating weight of 7,236 lb. Finished in yellow. Ideal for indoor and outdoor maintenance, installation, or construction tasks. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $18,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

