2013 International 4300

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035699
- Mileage 254,367 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 International DuraStar 4300 Cab and Chassis Diesel, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, hydraulic brakes, air assist emergency brakes, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: from the back of the cab to the back of the frame rail is 19 feet. (All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed) Certification and Decal valid until February 2024. $27,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
