2013 International 4300

2013 International DuraStar 4300 Cab and Chassis Diesel, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, hydraulic brakes, air assist emergency brakes, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: from the back of the cab to the back of the frame rail is 19 feet. (All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed) Certification and Decal valid until February 2024. $27,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
254,367KM
VIN 1HTJTSKP8DH149865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035699
  • Mileage 254,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD

