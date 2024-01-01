$31,810+ tax & licensing
2013 International 5900I
Cab and Chassis Diesel With Air Brakes
2013 International 5900I
Cab and Chassis Diesel With Air Brakes
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035478
- Mileage 103,191 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 International 5900i Cab Cab & Chassis Diesel With air Brakes, 13.0L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, Easton 18 speed manual transmission, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, tan interior, cloth. Measurements: Front Wheel to first wheel - 200 inches, front wheel to last rear wheel - 252 inches. From back of the cab to the middle of the tires: 155 inches. From back of the cab to the end of the frame rail: 19 feet (All the measurements are deemed to be correct but are not guaranteed).10 brand new Certification and Decal valid until may 2023. $31,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $32,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
