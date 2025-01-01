Menu
2013 International 7400 Workstar Cab And Chassis Diesel with Air Brakes, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic Allison transmission, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and decal valid to December 2023 $33,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $33,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2013 International 7400

$33,520

+ tax & licensing
Workstar Cab And Chassis Diesel with Air Brakes

12143916

Workstar Cab And Chassis Diesel with Air Brakes

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$33,520

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1HTWGAAR2DJ196342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036058
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2013 International 7400 Workstar Cab And Chassis Diesel with Air Brakes, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic Allison transmission, 6X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and decal valid to December 2023 $33,520.00 plus $375 processing fee, $33,895.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

