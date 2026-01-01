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2013 Toro GROUNDSMASTER 5910. Hours: 6783.6 Body Style: Single Seater Tractor, Front Tires: 29x12.50-15, Rear Tires: 265/50-12, Front mounted 96-inch mower deck,Dual side mounted 72-inch mower deck, Fully enclosed operator cab, Dimensions: 180 inches long x 100 inches wide x 91 inches hight, Weight: 2,929 kg ?(All measurements and specifications arer considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed) This listing is a former municipality asset, the next owner will be the second owner. $28,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 TORO Grounds Master 5910

Details Description

$28,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 TORO Grounds Master 5910

Commercial Rotary Mower Diesel 4 wheel drive

Watch This Vehicle
14144905

2013 TORO Grounds Master 5910

Commercial Rotary Mower Diesel 4 wheel drive

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$28,750

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 313000143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0039024
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2013 Toro GROUNDSMASTER 5910. Hours: 6783.6 Body Style: Single Seater Tractor, Front Tires: 29x12.50-15, Rear Tires: 265/50-12, Front mounted 96-inch mower deck,Dual side mounted 72-inch mower deck, Fully enclosed operator cab, Dimensions: 180 inches long x 100 inches wide x 91 inches hight, Weight: 2,929 kg ?(All measurements and specifications arer considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed) This listing is a former municipality asset, the next owner will be the second owner. $28,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$28,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 TORO Grounds Master 5910