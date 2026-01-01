$28,750+ taxes & licensing
2013 TORO Grounds Master 5910
Commercial Rotary Mower Diesel 4 wheel drive
2013 TORO Grounds Master 5910
Commercial Rotary Mower Diesel 4 wheel drive
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$28,750
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Commercial
- Stock # BC0039024
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2013 Toro GROUNDSMASTER 5910. Hours: 6783.6 Body Style: Single Seater Tractor, Front Tires: 29x12.50-15, Rear Tires: 265/50-12, Front mounted 96-inch mower deck,Dual side mounted 72-inch mower deck, Fully enclosed operator cab, Dimensions: 180 inches long x 100 inches wide x 91 inches hight, Weight: 2,929 kg ?(All measurements and specifications arer considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed) This listing is a former municipality asset, the next owner will be the second owner. $28,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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