2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab 8 Foot Flat Deck 4WD, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine hours: 10,701 Deck size: 8 Feet Long by 7 Feet Wide. Certification and decal valid until 2024 August. $29,560.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,935.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

175,381 KM

Details Description Features

$29,560

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Crew Cab 8 Foot Flat Deck 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Crew Cab 8 Foot Flat Deck 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$29,560

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
175,381KM
Used
VIN 1GC4K0CG5EF149044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,381 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab 8 Foot Flat Deck 4WD, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine hours: 10,701 Deck size: 8 Feet Long by 7 Feet Wide. Certification and decal valid until 2024 August. $29,560.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,935.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,560

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD