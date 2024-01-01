Menu
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, with Canopy, 3.5L V6 TURBO engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, powered seats, bluetooth, power inverter, power windows, power mirrors, gray exterior, gray interior, cloth. $17,760.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,135.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Ford F-150

155,784 KM

$17,760

+ tax & licensing
FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD with Canopy

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$17,760

+ taxes & licensing

155,784KM
Used
VIN 1FTFX1ET3EFA86973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
High intensity discharge headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

