2014 Ford F-350 SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 2WD, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, trailer brake controller, 2x 12v outlets, differential locker, traction control, manual mode, tow/haul mode, folding middle seats, bed liner, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 158 wheelbase, 8 foot long bed.(All the measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed). $26,540.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,915.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2014 Ford F-350

204,785 KM

$26,540

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-350

SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 2WD

2014 Ford F-350

SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 2WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,540

+ taxes & licensing

204,785KM
Used
VIN 1FT8X3A66EEA05555

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,785 KM

2014 Ford F-350 SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 2WD, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, trailer brake controller, 2x 12v outlets, differential locker, traction control, manual mode, tow/haul mode, folding middle seats, bed liner, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 158 wheelbase, 8 foot long bed.(All the measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed). $26,540.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,915.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Locking Differential

Tow Hitch Receiver

adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$26,540

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Ford F-350