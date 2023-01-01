$26,540+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-350
SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 2WD
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$26,540
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,785 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford F-350 SD XLT SuperCab Long Bed 2WD, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V Gas engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, trailer brake controller, 2x 12v outlets, differential locker, traction control, manual mode, tow/haul mode, folding middle seats, bed liner, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 158 wheelbase, 8 foot long bed.(All the measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed). $26,540.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,915.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
