2014 Freightliner B2 Thomas 39-passenger diesel bus with Ricon wheelchair lift, powered by a 6.7L Cummins ISB 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission. This full-size school or transit bus features a RWD drivetrain, air brakes, heated mirrors, battery switch, and an automatic door for efficient loading. The wheelchair lift supports up to 800 lbs, making it suitable for accessible transportation services. Finished in classic yellow with a grey vinyl interior, it includes AM/FM radio and a GVWR of 14,061 kg (31,000 lbs). Overall vehicle dimensions are 39 feet 3 inches long, 8 feet 2 inches wide, and 9 feet 10 inches high. Ideal for school fleets, private transportation, or community accessibility programs. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $88,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $88,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2014 Freightliner B2

46,658 KM

$88,000

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Freightliner B2

39-Passenger Thomas School Bus with Cummins Diesel and Wheelchair Lift

13079911

2014 Freightliner B2

39-Passenger Thomas School Bus with Cummins Diesel and Wheelchair Lift

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$88,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,658KM
VIN 4UZABRDT0ECFK0971

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 46,658 KM

2014 Freightliner B2 Thomas 39-passenger diesel bus with Ricon wheelchair lift, powered by a 6.7L Cummins ISB 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission. This full-size school or transit bus features a RWD drivetrain, air brakes, heated mirrors, battery switch, and an automatic door for efficient loading. The wheelchair lift supports up to 800 lbs, making it suitable for accessible transportation services. Finished in classic yellow with a grey vinyl interior, it includes AM/FM radio and a GVWR of 14,061 kg (31,000 lbs). Overall vehicle dimensions are 39 feet 3 inches long, 8 feet 2 inches wide, and 9 feet 10 inches high. Ideal for school fleets, private transportation, or community accessibility programs. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $88,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $88,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$88,000

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Freightliner B2