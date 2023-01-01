Menu
2014 International 3000 46 Passenger Bus With Diesel, Hydraulic Brakes, Air assisted emergency brakes, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, yellow exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal valid to June 2024 $39,840.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,215.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Details Description

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 4DRBUSKP4EB480831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,660 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 International 3000 46 Passenger Bus With Diesel, Hydraulic Brakes, Air assisted emergency brakes, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, yellow exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal valid to June 2024 $39,840.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,215.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

