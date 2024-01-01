Menu
2014 International 3000 46 Passenger (1 driver 46 Passenger)r Bus Diesel,Hydraulic Brakes, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, mud and snow mode, strobe light, automatic closing door, yellow exterior, black interior. Certificate and Decal Valid to August 2024 $34,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $35,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

86,437 KM

46 Passenger Bus Diesel Hydraulic Brakes

46 Passenger Bus Diesel Hydraulic Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
86,437KM
VIN 4DRBUSKP2EB480827

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037106
  • Mileage 86,437 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels

