$42,570+ taxes & licensing
2014 International 7400
Workstar Dump Truck With Plow Attachment Diesel
2014 International 7400
Workstar Dump Truck With Plow Attachment Diesel
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$42,570
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BC0039029
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2014 International 7400 Workstar Dump Truck With Front Plow Attachment, no plow blade, Diesel, 9.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, Former municipality asset, Certification and Decal valid until November 2026 $42,570.00 plus $375 processing fee, $42,945.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-522-7376