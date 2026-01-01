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2014 International 7400 Workstar Dump Truck With Front Plow Attachment, no plow blade, Diesel, 9.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, Former municipality asset, Certification and Decal valid until November 2026 $42,570.00 plus $375 processing fee, $42,945.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 International 7400

Details Description Features

$42,570

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 International 7400

Workstar Dump Truck With Plow Attachment Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
14187833

2014 International 7400

Workstar Dump Truck With Plow Attachment Diesel

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$42,570

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 1HTWCAZR8EH757703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0039029
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2014 International 7400 Workstar Dump Truck With Front Plow Attachment, no plow blade, Diesel, 9.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, Former municipality asset, Certification and Decal valid until November 2026 $42,570.00 plus $375 processing fee, $42,945.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$42,570

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 International 7400