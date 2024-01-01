$19,810+ tax & licensing
2014 International TerraStar
Cube Van 12.5 foot Diesel Power tailgate
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$19,810
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 223,520 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 International TerraStar Cube Van 12.5 foot Diesel Power tailgate, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, automatic, 4X2, backup camera, 9.5 foot cargo height 11 foot overall height, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Engine Hours: 3725 hours. Certificate and Decal valid to July 2023 $19,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Repo.com
Burnaby
604-522-7376