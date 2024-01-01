Menu
2014 International TerraStar Cube Van 12.5 foot Diesel Power tailgate, 6.4L V8 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, automatic, 4X2, backup camera, 9.5 foot cargo height 11 foot overall height, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. Engine Hours: 3725 hours. Certificate and Decal valid to July 2023 $19,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 International TerraStar

223,520 KM

Details Description

2014 International TerraStar

Cube Van 12.5 foot Diesel Power tailgate

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
223,520KM
VIN 1HTJSSKKXEH760702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 223,520 KM

Vehicle Description

