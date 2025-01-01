Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Fuso FE Flatbed high rail with Tommy Power Tailgate Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, blue interior. Certification and Decal valid until January 2026. 13FT Long 7FT 8 Wide 3FT 8 High $45,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2014 Mitsubishi FUSO FE

112,902 KM

$45,870

+ tax & licensing
Flatbed high rail with Tommy Power Tailgate Diesel

12143919

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
112,902KM
VIN JL6BNC1A7EK000227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037600
  • Mileage 112,902 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mitsubishi Fuso FE Flatbed high rail with Tommy Power Tailgate Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, blue interior. Certification and Decal valid until January 2026.
13FT Long
7FT 8" Wide
3FT 8" High $45,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $46,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

