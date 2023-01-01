$36,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD
$36,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10347432
- Stock #: BC0036192
- VIN: 1GC4KZCG1FF567784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,807 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine,, 8 cylinder, 4 door, 7372 hours, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, radio, bluetooth, traction control, deck light, 12v outlet, usb outlet, hands free calling, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until July 2024. Measurements: deck:- 8.8 length, 7.5 foot width.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). Certificate and Decal Valid to August 2024 $36,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $37,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
