2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

154,807 KM

Details Description Features

$36,950

+ tax & licensing
$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

154,807KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10347432
  • Stock #: BC0036192
  • VIN: 1GC4KZCG1FF567784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,807 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine,, 8 cylinder, 4 door, 7372 hours, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, radio, bluetooth, traction control, deck light, 12v outlet, usb outlet, hands free calling, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until July 2024. Measurements: deck:- 8.8 length, 7.5 foot width.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). Certificate and Decal Valid to August 2024 $36,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $37,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

