Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

135,022 KM

Details Description Features

$37,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,720

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Crew Cab Flat Deck 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Crew Cab Flat Deck 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10347435
  2. 10347435
  3. 10347435
  4. 10347435
  5. 10347435
  6. 10347435
  7. 10347435
  8. 10347435
  9. 10347435
  10. 10347435
  11. 10347435
  12. 10347435
  13. 10347435
  14. 10347435
  15. 10347435
  16. 10347435
  17. 10347435
  18. 10347435
  19. 10347435
  20. 10347435
  21. 10347435
  22. 10347435
  23. 10347435
  24. 10347435
  25. 10347435
  26. 10347435
  27. 10347435
  28. 10347435
  29. 10347435
  30. 10347435
  31. 10347435
  32. 10347435
  33. 10347435
  34. 10347435
  35. 10347435
  36. 10347435
  37. 10347435
  38. 10347435
  39. 10347435
  40. 10347435
  41. 10347435
  42. 10347435
  43. 10347435
  44. 10347435
  45. 10347435
  46. 10347435
  47. 10347435
  48. 10347435
  49. 10347435
  50. 10347435
Contact Seller

$37,720

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,022KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10347435
  • Stock #: BC0036209
  • VIN: 1GC4KZCG9FF567211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,022 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Flat Deck 4WD, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, trailer brake controller, manual mode, tow/haul mode, OnStar SOS, Bluetooth, OnStar Navigation, Traction Control, A/C cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 14 Foot Wheel Base, flat deck length: 8.5 foot, width: 7 foot.(All the measurements are deemed to be correct but are not guaranteed). Certificate and Decal valid to July 2024 $37,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $38,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2005 Toyota Hiace Ri...
 81,042 KM
$19,810 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan FAIRLADY...
 52,748 KM
$17,920 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-350 SD C...
 203,497 KM
$20,740 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory