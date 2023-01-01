$37,720+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Crew Cab Flat Deck 4WD
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$37,720
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10347435
- Stock #: BC0036209
- VIN: 1GC4KZCG9FF567211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,022 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Flat Deck 4WD, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, trailer brake controller, manual mode, tow/haul mode, OnStar SOS, Bluetooth, OnStar Navigation, Traction Control, A/C cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 14 Foot Wheel Base, flat deck length: 8.5 foot, width: 7 foot.(All the measurements are deemed to be correct but are not guaranteed). Certificate and Decal valid to July 2024 $37,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $38,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.