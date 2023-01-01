Menu
2015 Club Car Carryall 500

0 KM

Details

$14,820

+ tax & licensing
$14,820

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Gas Engine Dump Box

Gas Engine Dump Box

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10347423
  • Stock #: BC0036258
  • VIN: A5CUBB2DJEA475004

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Club Car Carryall 500, Dump Box Gasoline, automatic, paper holder, parking brake, headlights, spinning light, low oil warning, aluminum box and tailgate, rain draining roof. $14,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

