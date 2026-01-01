Menu
2015 GMC Savana G4500 cube van is powered by a 6.6L Duramax diesel V8 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, offering a dependable platform for commercial and delivery use. It is configured with a 16-foot cargo box fitted with rear shelving, supporting organized storage and efficient jobsite or route operations. Additional equipment includes DEF emissions system, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, multiple 12V inputs, cup holders, and an integrated traffic control panel. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, the cargo area measures approximately 16 ft long, 7 ft 5 in wide, and 7 ft high. Overall dimensions are approximately 25 ft 5 in long, 8 ft wide, and 10 ft high, providing a practical balance of cargo capacity and maneuverability in a medium-duty cube van configuration.

2015 GMC Savana

84,055 KM

$44,330

+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Savana

G4500 16-Foot Duramax Diesel Cube Van with Rear Shelving

13490084

2015 GMC Savana

G4500 16-Foot Duramax Diesel Cube Van with Rear Shelving

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$44,330

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,055KM
VIN 1GD675CL2F1263419

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 84,055 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 GMC Savana G4500 cube van is powered by a 6.6L Duramax diesel V8 paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, offering a dependable platform for commercial and delivery use. It is configured with a 16-foot cargo box fitted with rear shelving, supporting organized storage and efficient jobsite or route operations. Additional equipment includes DEF emissions system, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, multiple 12V inputs, cup holders, and an integrated traffic control panel. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, the cargo area measures approximately 16 ft long, 7 ft 5 in wide, and 7 ft high. Overall dimensions are approximately 25 ft 5 in long, 8 ft wide, and 10 ft high, providing a practical balance of cargo capacity and maneuverability in a medium-duty cube van configuration.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Air Conditioning

AM/FM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 GMC Savana