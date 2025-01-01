Menu
2015 Hino 195 16 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel, 5.1L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, blue interior. Certification and Decal valid until January 2025. Box measurements 16FT Long 8FT 2 Wide 8FT High $59,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Hino 195

62,015 KM

Details Description Features

$59,710

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hino 195

16 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel

12110969

2015 Hino 195

16 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$59,710

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,015KM
VIN 2AYHDM2HXF1000188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037578
  • Mileage 62,015 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hino 195 16 Foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel, 5.1L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, blue interior. Certification and Decal valid until January 2025.

Box measurements
16FT Long
8FT 2" Wide
8FT High $59,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$59,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Hino 195