2015 International WorkStar 7600 6X4 Dump Truck With Plow/Spreader Air Brakes Diesel 6 cylinder engine, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, max a/c, air seats, air horn, aux, usb, retarder, off road mode, pal love, differential lock, PTO, parkd regen, blue and amber lights, spreader, belly plow, winter intake, Rexroth controller, plow controller, hydraulic dump box, front plow attachment, de ice spreader, battery switch, yellow exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine Hours: 9248 Front Plow is currently in the box. Certification and decal valid until July 2024. $79,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2015 International WorkStar 7600

237,816 KM

$79,810

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$79,810

+ taxes & licensing

237,816KM
Used
VIN 1HTGSSNT5FH116816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036553
  • Mileage 237,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$79,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 International WorkStar 7600