$79,810+ tax & licensing
2015 International WorkStar 7600
Dump Truck With Plow/Spreader Air Brakes Diesel 6X4
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0036553
- Mileage 237,816 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 International WorkStar 7600 6X4 Dump Truck With Plow/Spreader Air Brakes Diesel 6 cylinder engine, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, max a/c, air seats, air horn, aux, usb, retarder, off road mode, pal love, differential lock, PTO, parkd regen, blue and amber lights, spreader, belly plow, winter intake, Rexroth controller, plow controller, hydraulic dump box, front plow attachment, de ice spreader, battery switch, yellow exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine Hours: 9248 Front Plow is currently in the box. Certification and decal valid until July 2024. $79,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
