2015 Isuzu NPR HD Crew Cab 10 Foot Dump Truck Diesel, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, blue interior. 10'6" L 7'5" W 2' H without wood 4'4" H with wood $69,840.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,215.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2015 Isuzu NPR

79,398 KM

$69,840

+ tax & licensing
12140235

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
79,398KM
VIN 54DC4J1B7FS806093

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0037604
  • Mileage 79,398 KM

2015 Isuzu NPR HD Crew Cab 10 Foot Dump Truck Diesel, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, blue interior.

10'6" L

7'5" W

2' H without wood

4'4" H with wood $69,840.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,215.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Vehicle Stability Control System

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

