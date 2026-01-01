$39,870+ taxes & licensing
2015 JLG 450AJ
4x4 Articulating Boom Lift
2015 JLG 450AJ
4x4 Articulating Boom Lift
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$39,870
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This 2015 JLG 450AJ articulating boom lift is powered by a Deutz D2.9L4 Tier 4 Final diesel engine producing approximately 49 horsepower, paired with hydrostatic drive and four-wheel drive capability. Designed for elevated access applications, it offers a platform height of 45 feet (13.72 m), horizontal outreach of 25 feet (7.62 m), and approximately 24 feet (7.3 m) of up-and-over height, allowing operators to work around obstacles efficiently on commercial, industrial, and construction sites.
Additional features include 355-degree swing rotation, 180-degree platform rotator, hydraulic jib, foam-filled tires, and a 550 lb platform capacity. Performance specifications include approximately 45% gradeability in 4WD, axle oscillation, and travel speeds up to 4.25 mph (6.8 km/h). Finished in green, this JLG boom lift offers a capable aerial work platform setup suited for indoor or outdoor jobsite operation. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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