Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2015 Spartan Lion school bus is equipped with a Cummins ISB 6.0L diesel engine, automatic transmission, and hydraulic brakes. Designed to seat 49 passengers, it features a Webasto heater, AM/FM radio, and durable vinyl interior. Finished in white with a grey interior, this bus offers a practical solution for large group transport or fleet expansion. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $89,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $90,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Spartan School Bus

175,401 KM

Details Description Features

$89,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Spartan School Bus

49-Passenger School Bus with Cummins Diesel and Hydraulic Brakes

Watch This Vehicle
13167143

2015 Spartan School Bus

49-Passenger School Bus with Cummins Diesel and Hydraulic Brakes

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13167143
  2. 13167143
  3. 13167143
  4. 13167143
  5. 13167143
  6. 13167143
  7. 13167143
  8. 13167143
  9. 13167143
  10. 13167143
  11. 13167143
  12. 13167143
  13. 13167143
  14. 13167143
  15. 13167143
  16. 13167143
  17. 13167143
  18. 13167143
  19. 13167143
  20. 13167143
  21. 13167143
  22. 13167143
  23. 13167143
  24. 13167143
  25. 13167143
  26. 13167143
  27. 13167143
  28. 13167143
  29. 13167143
  30. 13167143
  31. 13167143
  32. 13167143
  33. 13167143
  34. 13167143
  35. 13167143
  36. 13167143
  37. 13167143
  38. 13167143
  39. 13167143
  40. 13167143
  41. 13167143
  42. 13167143
  43. 13167143
  44. 13167143
  45. 13167143
  46. 13167143
  47. 13167143
  48. 13167143
  49. 13167143
  50. 13167143
  51. 13167143
  52. 13167143
  53. 13167143
  54. 13167143
  55. 13167143
  56. 13167143
  57. 13167143
  58. 13167143
  59. 13167143
  60. 13167143
  61. 13167143
  62. 13167143
  63. 13167143
  64. 13167143
  65. 13167143
  66. 13167143
  67. 13167143
  68. 13167143
  69. 13167143
  70. 13167143
  71. 13167143
  72. 13167143
  73. 13167143
  74. 13167143
  75. 13167143
  76. 13167143
  77. 13167143
  78. 13167143
  79. 13167143
Contact Seller

$89,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,401KM
VIN 4VZJP2A90FC079166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0038044
  • Mileage 175,401 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Spartan Lion school bus is equipped with a Cummins ISB 6.0L diesel engine, automatic transmission, and hydraulic brakes. Designed to seat 49 passengers, it features a Webasto heater, AM/FM radio, and durable vinyl interior. Finished in white with a grey interior, this bus offers a practical solution for large group transport or fleet expansion. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $89,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $90,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2012 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Hatchback for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Hatchback 91,996 KM $8,940 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-350 SD XLT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford F-350 SD XLT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD 238,897 KM $15,750 + tax & lic
Used 2000 CLARK GPS 15 3 stage ForkLift Propane (Actual Year is unconfirmed ) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2000 CLARK GPS 15 3 stage ForkLift Propane (Actual Year is unconfirmed ) 0 $5,210 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$89,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Spartan School Bus