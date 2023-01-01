Menu
2016 Freightliner M2

0 KM

Details Description Features

106 MEDIUM DUTY 24 foot Cube Van Diesel Dually With Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
  • Listing ID: 10015035
  • Stock #: BC0035943
  • VIN: 3ALACWCY4GDHJ0107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Freightliner M2 106 Medium Duty Cube Van 24 feet, Diesel Dually With Air Brakes, 8.9L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, manual, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior. Engine Hours : 8762. Measurements: Front Wheel to Rear wheel - 281 inches. Certification and Decal valid until May 2024. All measurements are considered be accurate but are not guaranteed. $51,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $52,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

