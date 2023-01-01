$51,870+ tax & licensing
2016 Freightliner M2
106 MEDIUM DUTY 24 foot Cube Van Diesel Dually With Air Brakes
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$51,870
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10015035
- Stock #: BC0035943
- VIN: 3ALACWCY4GDHJ0107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Freightliner M2 106 Medium Duty Cube Van 24 feet, Diesel Dually With Air Brakes, 8.9L L6 DIESEL engine, 2 door, manual, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior. Engine Hours : 8762. Measurements: Front Wheel to Rear wheel - 281 inches. Certification and Decal valid until May 2024. All measurements are considered be accurate but are not guaranteed. $51,870.00 plus $350 processing fee, $52,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
