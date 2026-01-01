Menu
This 2016 GMC Savana G3500 Extended Cargo Van is a purpose-built commercial unit designed for utility, service, and roadside operations. Powered by a 6.0L V8 engine with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, it offers reliable performance for daily work use. The extended cargo configuration is equipped with an integrated work station, storage compartments, and onboard power outlets, making it well-suited for mobile crews and service applications. Additional features include a traffic control board, strobe lights, beacon, and ClipLight, enhancing visibility and safety on active job sites. Inside, the van includes air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, cup holders, and full power windows, door locks, and mirrors. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this Savana 3500 is a practical and ready-to-work cargo van for contractors, utilities, and municipal operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $29,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2016 GMC Savana

136,707 KM

Details Description Features

$29,830

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Savana

G3500 Extended Cargo Van with Work Station and Traffic Control Equipment

Watch This Vehicle
13496282

2016 GMC Savana

G3500 Extended Cargo Van with Work Station and Traffic Control Equipment

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,830

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,707KM
VIN 1GTZ7HFGXG1308920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 136,707 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 GMC Savana G3500 Extended Cargo Van is a purpose-built commercial unit designed for utility, service, and roadside operations. Powered by a 6.0L V8 engine with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, it offers reliable performance for daily work use. The extended cargo configuration is equipped with an integrated work station, storage compartments, and onboard power outlets, making it well-suited for mobile crews and service applications. Additional features include a traffic control board, strobe lights, beacon, and ClipLight, enhancing visibility and safety on active job sites. Inside, the van includes air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, cup holders, and full power windows, door locks, and mirrors. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this Savana 3500 is a practical and ready-to-work cargo van for contractors, utilities, and municipal operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $29,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$29,830

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 GMC Savana