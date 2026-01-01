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This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab pickup is powered by a 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a short cargo box, it offers a practical combination of passenger space and hauling capability for work or everyday use. Equipment includes cruise control, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, Tow/Haul mode, manual shift mode, bed liner, air conditioning, and an AM/FM audio system. The spacious Crew Cab configuration provides seating for up to five passengers with full-size rear doors for easy access. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Sierra 1500 delivers straightforward functionality and proven full-size pickup capability suitable for commercial, fleet, or personal use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $28,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

39,849 KM

Details Description Features

$28,810

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Base Crew Cab Short Box 2WD, 4.3L V6

Watch This Vehicle
14158798

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Base Crew Cab Short Box 2WD, 4.3L V6

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$28,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
39,849KM
VIN 3GTP1LEH7GG240065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0039043
  • Mileage 39,849 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab pickup is powered by a 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a short cargo box, it offers a practical combination of passenger space and hauling capability for work or everyday use.

Equipment includes cruise control, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, Tow/Haul mode, manual shift mode, bed liner, air conditioning, and an AM/FM audio system. The spacious Crew Cab configuration provides seating for up to five passengers with full-size rear doors for easy access.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Sierra 1500 delivers straightforward functionality and proven full-size pickup capability suitable for commercial, fleet, or personal use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $28,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$28,810

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 GMC Sierra 1500