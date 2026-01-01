$28,810+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
Base Crew Cab Short Box 2WD, 4.3L V6
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
Base Crew Cab Short Box 2WD, 4.3L V6
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$28,810
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BC0039043
- Mileage 39,849 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab pickup is powered by a 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured with a short cargo box, it offers a practical combination of passenger space and hauling capability for work or everyday use.
Equipment includes cruise control, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, Tow/Haul mode, manual shift mode, bed liner, air conditioning, and an AM/FM audio system. The spacious Crew Cab configuration provides seating for up to five passengers with full-size rear doors for easy access.
Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Sierra 1500 delivers straightforward functionality and proven full-size pickup capability suitable for commercial, fleet, or personal use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $28,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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