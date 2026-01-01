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This 2016 International CE300 diesel bus is powered by a 7.6L inline-6 with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, and is configured to carry 21 passengers including the driver, all equipped with seatbelts. It features a manual passenger door, Webasto heater, engine block heater, and a shocker runaway valve, making it well suited for reliable operation in varied conditions. Finished in white with a durable grey vinyl interior, this bus offers a straightforward and practical setup for school, shuttle, or group transportation use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $49,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 International CE300

75,006 KM

Details Description Features

$49,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 International CE300

21-Passenger Diesel Bus with Seatbelts

Watch This Vehicle
14362642

2016 International CE300

21-Passenger Diesel Bus with Seatbelts

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$49,820

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
75,006KM
VIN 4DRAMAAM0GB726354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 75,006 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 International CE300 diesel bus is powered by a 7.6L inline-6 with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, and is configured to carry 21 passengers including the driver, all equipped with seatbelts. It features a manual passenger door, Webasto heater, engine block heater, and a shocker runaway valve, making it well suited for reliable operation in varied conditions. Finished in white with a durable grey vinyl interior, this bus offers a straightforward and practical setup for school, shuttle, or group transportation use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $49,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$49,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 International CE300