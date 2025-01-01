Menu
This 2016 Isuzu NPR Tymco 210 Air Sweeper is equipped with a 5.2L 4-cylinder diesel engine and automatic transmission. Designed for efficient street and lot cleaning, it features hydraulic brakes, a broom brush system, hopper with door switch, duo skid controls, and a functional water system for dust suppression. The compact yet capable design measures 19 feet 2 inches long, 9 feet 3 inches wide, and 8 feet 7 inches high, with a GVWR of 6,577 kg (14,500 lb). Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this sweeper is ready for municipal or commercial use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $79,740.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,115.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Isuzu NPR

21,537 KM

$79,740

+ taxes & licensing
13148107

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
21,537KM
VIN JALC4W168G7002036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,537 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Isuzu NPR Tymco 210 Air Sweeper is equipped with a 5.2L 4-cylinder diesel engine and automatic transmission. Designed for efficient street and lot cleaning, it features hydraulic brakes, a broom brush system, hopper with door switch, duo skid controls, and a functional water system for dust suppression. The compact yet capable design measures 19 feet 2 inches long, 9 feet 3 inches wide, and 8 feet 7 inches high, with a GVWR of 6,577 kg (14,500 lb). Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this sweeper is ready for municipal or commercial use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $79,740.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,115.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

