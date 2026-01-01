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2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144-inch Wheelbase Cargo Van Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, , cloth. $23,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

191,776 KM

Details Description Features

$23,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144-inch Wheelbase Cargo Van Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
14187830

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144-inch Wheelbase Cargo Van Diesel

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$23,750

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
191,776KM
VIN WD3BE7CD9GP184870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,776 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144-inch Wheelbase Cargo Van Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, , cloth. $23,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Power Door Locks

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$23,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter