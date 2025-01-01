Menu
2017 Bobcat T740 Skid Steer Loader, 3.4L, 4 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, Track, white exterior, black interior, vinyl. Operating Weight Capacity 3,200 LBS. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $53,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $54,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN B3CA11953

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

2017 Bobcat T740