2017 Chevrolet Express 3500 Extended Van 11 Passenger (10 passenger plus driver = 11 passengers total) ... extra room for 4 seater bench to allow 15 passenger, currently 10 passenger plus driver, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, automatic headlights, power mirrors, power locks, manual mode, tow/haul mode, traction control, dual zoned climate control,120v ac outlet, rubber floor mats, 180 degree rear doors, aluminium side step, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid to 2024) $62,540.00 plus $375 processing fee, $62,915.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2017 Chevrolet Express

69,559 KM

$62,540

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Express

3500 Extended 11 Passenger Van 4WD

2017 Chevrolet Express

3500 Extended 11 Passenger Van 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$62,540

+ taxes & licensing

69,559KM
Used
VIN 1GAZGPFG8H1147181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 69,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$62,540

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Chevrolet Express